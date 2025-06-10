Does James Cook's surprising decision signal that a new contract is coming?
Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook is seeking a new contract in the neighborhood of $15 million per year.
Cook is entering the final year of his rookie contract that he signed after being taken in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Last season, Cook had his best year yet, rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 16 touchdowns for the Bills.
On the first day of the team's mandatory minicamp, Cook showed up, which is a positive sign for the Bills.
By reporting to minicamp, Cook avoids hefty fines and possibly earns some leverage and goodwill with the team heading into contract negotiations.
The threat of Cook not showing up for minicamp was always something to expect, but now that the has showed up, it eliminates the fear of him not being around for the season.
Cook's desire to make $15 million per year could be something the Bills struggle with coming up, but if they want their running back with the team for the long haul, they will open up their pocketbooks.
Things could change between now and training camp at the end of next month, especially if no deal is agreed to by then, but for now, Cook is in the building, and that's a win for the Bills.
