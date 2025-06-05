Bills Central

Bills watch second free-agent contributor leave for Jaguars this offseason

The Buffalo Bills have lost a tight end and a defensive end to Jacksonville in NFL free agency

Ralph Ventre

Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Dawuane Smoot (94) grabs at New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Dawuane Smoot (94) grabs at New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
It seemed like a good idea when they made the move last offseason, but it turned out to be a one-and-done for the Buffalo Bills.

After a one-year stint with the Bills, veteran defensive end Dawuane Smoot is heading back to the team that drafted him at No. 68 overall in 2017. The Jacksonville Jaguars officially announced Smoot's signing on Tuesday.

Smoot is the second Bills' free agent to land on Jacksonville this spring. Buffalo non-tendered restricted free agent tight end Quintin Morris, and he went onto sign with the Jaguars after spending two months on the market.

The 30-year-old Smoot never really established himself in the Bills' rotation thanks to multiple interruptions due to injury. The defensive lineman's summertime toe issue sidelined him until Week 3.

Quintin Morris (85) warms up
Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Quintin Morris (85) warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Smoot subsequently suffered a wrist injury in a Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins, requiring surgery that kept him on Injured Reserve until mid-December. He returned in a Week 15 road victory over the Detroit Lions.

Totaling 11 appearances (4 starts), Smoot accounted for 16 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 5.0 tackles-for-loss. He logged 322 defensive snaps for Buffalo.

While letting Smoot walk, and releasing Von Miller, the Bills brought in free-agent defensive ends Joey Bosa and Michael Hoecht before drafting Landon Jackson in Round 3.

It's worth noting that this marks the second consecutive offseason where two players left the Bills for opportunities with the Jaguars. In 2024, Jacksonville signed center Mitch Morse and wide receiver Gabe Davis. Neither Morse nor Davis remain with the Jaguars as the former retired and the latter was released in recent months.

Dawuane Smoot (94) tackles
Oct 20, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Dawuane Smoot (94) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

