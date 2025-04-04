Bills Central

NFL Network insider shares concerning update about James Cook situation

Ian Rapoport gave his analysis of Buffalo's RB not getting an extension on the Pat McAfee show

Colin Richey

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) gets taken down by Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman (92) during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025.
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) gets taken down by Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman (92) during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
"It's not great."

Those were the first words from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport when asked about Buffalo Bills' James Cook's contract situation on the Pat McAfee show, following the news of Cook's house in Orchard Park being listed for sale.

He elaborated, saying, "He'll play for the Bills next year. The house for sale...it doesn't necessarily mean anything, but players know it gets reported. So when you do that, that's a pretty big statement... You don't need to do it. Does it really affect things? I don't know, but everyone notices."

"I know the negotiations didn't go great. I do know he's a player the Bills would like to have in their future, because he's young and he's awesome on the field. I'm not sure him coming out and saying he wanted to make $15 million was the most welcome thing in the organization."

James Cook diving into the endzone for a touchdown
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) dives for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"I think they can get back together and maybe get on the same page and somehow do a deal. Theoretically, it's not going to be anytime soon, and I think there will have to be a conversation to get everyone back on the same page and maybe reel back some of what's been public. But as of right now, this is not in the greatest place of all time."

At the end of his answer, Rapoport joked, "He may just want to move closer to Bar-Bill or one of the other good wing places. There could be other reasons."

James Cook celebrates touchdown
Jan 5, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) scores against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

