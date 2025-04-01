Bills GM Brandon Beane's prediction for James Cook's final year under contract
Right now, it's sounding like 2025 will double as a one-year prove-it deal for Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook.
Looking for an extension heading into the final year of his rookie contract, Cook's initial asking price is apparently out of Buffalo's range. While addressing reporters on Sunday at the NFL early-spring owners meetings in West Palm Beach, Bills' general manager Brandon Beane mentioned that the Cook negotiations have been temporarily shelved after initial conversations found little common ground.
Beane isn't worried about the contract situation negatively affecting Cook's professional approach and on-field production. In fact, the general manager suggested that the running back would use it as fuel in 2025.
“I think Jimbo is a pro. I respect him and love him to death," said Beane. "I'm sure he's going to want to come out and prove that, the value that he and his reps put on him. 'Hey, let me show you, if we're not there, I'm going to go out here and do it again.'"
The 25-year-old Cook is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaigns. The 2022 second-round draft pick broke out by totaling 1,567 yards from scrimmage in 2023. Although he gained 300 fewer yards in 2024, Cook tied Derrick Henry for the AFC lead in touchdowns scored (18).
Replicating one of his last two season-long performances could be enough to convince the Bills that he's worth the elite RB money he seeks. At $15 million annually, Cook would be ahead of Jonathan Taylor ($14M APY) and behind only Christian McCaffrey ($19M APY).
RELATED: Buffalo Bills should extend this player next instead of James Cook
"So, he'd be showing us and then, obviously, showing the whole league as well. We want him to have success. We're rooting for him and we want nothing more, just like these other guys, for James to continue being a Buffalo Bill well past this season. But we are where we are and there's no hard feelings from us," said Beane.
It is noteworthy that the Bills have yet to give a second contract to any of their drafted running backs during Beane's eight-year GM tenure. That group includes Devin Singletary and Zack Moss.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —