Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook sitting out at practice on Sunday
We can add Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook to the lengthy list of players not practicing for the team on Sunday.
After initial reports suggested at least 11 players were sitting out, it was revealed that Cook was not in uniform and was taking part Sunday when the Bills took the practice field.
Cook was then spotted putting in the some work on an exercise bike off to the side and spent the rest of the practice watching from the sideline.
As of publish time, it isn't clear what Cook is dealing with, or if it's simply a veteran rest day for him. The fact that he was riding the bike suggests that if he is dealing with something, it isn't serious.
RELATED: Bills' top wide receiver suffers practice injury that's 'gonna take some time'
Cook, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, has been practicing throughout training camp despite his desire for a contract extension.
"It's my job. I've got to participate so I won't get fined," Cook said of his participation in camp. "It's just come out here and show them that I'm ready to go and earn what I've got to go get. I don't owe it to nobody but my teammates and myself and my family. So by me participating, showing my teammates that I love the game and that I'm willing to be out here."
"As I've said all along, I love James Cook. You know how I am. I want to draft, develop, re-sign our own," general manager Brandon Beane said last month. "It is a business. We have to fit it in, not only cash, but cap, and sometimes, you can look at it and say, 'Well, you know, you go to this website or whatever, they could fit him in if they did this and this.' But we also have to look at '26, '27 and beyond, because you can walk yourself into one of those years where you're like, 'Oh man, there's not a lot of guys, we can take them out here.' We would have to trade or cut someone that we wouldn't want to lose. … So all those things have to make sense for us to fit in him."
RELATED: Bills' offense has contract extension candidate arguably as important as James Cook
Cook has earned back-to-back Pro Bowl nods and is coming off a season in which he tallied 1,009 rushing yards, 258 receiving yards and 18 total touchdowns (16 rushing).
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —