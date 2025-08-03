Buffalo Bills coach offers grim assessment on rookie CB Maxwell Hairston
The Buffalo Bills were off on Saturday, but they're back at work at St. John Fisher University in Rochester on Sunday.
Before taking the practice field, head coach Sean McDermott met with the media, where injuries were a hot topic. McDermott was asked about wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who suffered a high ankle sprain during their 'Blue & Red' practice.
He was also asked about the team's first-round pick, Maxwell Hairston. The rookie suffered a knee injury earlier in camp, and there were initial fears it could be an ACL tear. Thankfully, Hairston avoided disaster and is dealing with an LCL sprain, which will keep him sidelined for several weeks, rather than the entire season.
While that's excellent news, McDermott threw out a grim assessment on Hairston. The head coach said the rookie is "week-to-week" at this point before adding, "There’s no way to avoid it, he’s going to be behind when he comes back.”
It's a harsh truth that Hairston will have to overcome.
Making the jump from the NCAA to the NFL is never an easy task, and losing reps during training camp will have an impact on Hairston.
Thankfully, Buffalo has depth at the position to lean on after signing Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson this offseason. That's a double-edged sword for Hairston, who will be afforded time to fully heal before being back on the field. On the other hand, the depth will make it an uphill battle for him to get snaps.
