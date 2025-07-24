James Cook 'don't regret nothing' as running back joins Bills' teammates at camp
Buffalo Bills' starting running back James Cook is present and accounted for at training camp, and whatever happened this offseason is in the past.
Heading into the final year on his rookie contract, Cook created a buzz during an Instagram Live stream in March. The 2022 second-round pick suggested the Bills would have to offer $15+ million per year in order for him to be satisfied moving forward.
"I don't regret nothing I did. whatever i did i did it. and it's behind us," said Cook when asked about his social media activity.
Speculation of a potential training camp holdout emerged when Cook declined to attend any of the Bills' voluntary OTAs. By subsequently showing up, and fully participating, at mandatory June minicamp, he silenced the contract chatter and hinted that he had no intention of missing time with the team.
As it turns out, Cook is honoring his commitment to the Bills despite contract uncertainty past this season. As he did last month, the running back made himself available to the media and fielded questions after Thursday's practice at St. John Fisher University.
"It's my job. I gotta participate so I won't get fined. Just come out here and just show them that I'm ready to go. Earn what I gotta go get," said Cook. "I knew I was gonna come out here and work. I don't owe it to nobody but my teammates and myself and my family. By me participating, and showing my teammates that I love the game and I'm willing to be out here."
While it helps to have a quarterback like Josh Allen along with a top-level offensive line, Cook has been one of the better NFL performers at his position in recent years. He is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl selections and 1,000-yard rushing campaigns. In 2024, he tied the Bills' single-season franchise record for rushing touchdowns (16).
Cook has appeared to have a normal workload thus far through two non-padded practices.
