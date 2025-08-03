Bills' top wide receiver suffers practice injury that's 'gonna take some time'
It's not severe, but it has the potential to linger.
On Friday evening at the Return of the Blue & Red practice, Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Khalil Shakir took an early, and gingerly, walk to the locker room after trainers examined his lower right leg on the sidelines.
Following an off-day Saturday, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott provided an update on Shakir's injury prior to Sunday's practice at St. John Fisher University.
"Khalil's [injury is] high ankle. He'll be week to week," said McDermott while running down a laundry list of players.
Shakir is one of 15 Bills whose practice status has been affected by injury. Depending upon severity, high ankle sprain can need multiple weeks to heal with Buffalo exactly five Sundays away from the September 7 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
"He's dealt with one before. He's extremely tough. A big part of our offense. It's gonna take some time. High ankles normally do," said McDermott.
The 25-year-old Shakir suffered the same injury in a Week 4 loss to Baltimore Ravens last year. He missed the Week 5 road loss to the Houston Texans and didn't return to full strength until Week 7. He managed to get back on the field in Week 6, but saw a limited workload on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets.
Shakir led the Bills in both receptions (76) and receiving yards (821) last year. He's become Mr. Reliable for quarterback Josh Allen, so much so that the man with a 75.8 career catch percentage earned a new four-year contract reportedly worth $53 million this past offseason.
Unfortunately for the Bills' offense, versatile veteran WR Curtis Samuel and seventh-round rookie Kaden Prather are also unavailable due to lower body problems.
In positive developments, free-agent addition Elijah Moore and returnee Tyrell Shavers are off the injury list. The former dealt with general leg soreness while the latter mildly sprained his ankle one week ago.
"It's an opportunity for somebody else to show us what they've got, and we'll see how that goes," said McDermott.
Undrafted rookie Stephen Gosnell and overlooked free-agent addition Kristian Wilkerson are two players to keep an eye on in the coming days although both have a steep uphill climb to a roster spot.
