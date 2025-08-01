Bills Central

Dapper Josh Allen's helmet choice thrills Bills' fans at Blue & Red practice

The Buffalo Bills' quarterback continued his annual summertime tradition, showcasing an alternate helmet during open practice at Highmark Stadium

Ralph Ventre

Josh Allen uses a fan's phone to take a selfie with them after Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 31, 2025.
Josh Allen uses a fan's phone to take a selfie with them after Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 31, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Josh Allen claims he stays away from social media, for the most part, but the Buffalo Bills' star quarterback always seems to know exactly what the fans want.

And, he almost always delivers.

On Friday evening, Allen did it again at Highmark Stadium by taking the field donning a vintage red Bills' helmet that features the charging buffalo and a white face mask. It is the model that the Bills wore during the Super Bowl years, and fans have been clamoring for its return ever since the team foolishly abandoned it more than 20 years ago.

Last month, the team officially announced that it was bringing back the red helmet for what will be the final regular season finale in Highmark Stadium history. The Bills will wear the classics against the New York Jets in Week 18, but Allen provided a sneak preview during the August 1 practice.

Allen's choice of headware for the annual Blue & Red open practice has become an obsession amongst Bills Mafia. He has made a habit of showing off an alternative helmet that contrasts in color with the bland white lid that all other players are wearing.

In 2024, he modeled a helmet with black matte finish and red standing buffalo. One year earlier, it was an all-blue lid with the charging buffalo across the sides. He wore a red helmet in 2022, but it did not include the traditional striping.

Looking dapper on Friday evening, Allen wore white pants and a red alternate Bills' jersey. The colored jersey means the reigning NFL MVP is off limits when it comes to facing any sort of contact during the heightened practice atmosphere.

The Bills, who practiced on Thursday at St. John Fisher University, are off on Saturday. They'll return to their remote training camp location for an August 3 practice.

Jim Kelly congratulates James Lofton
Jim Kelly congratulates James Lofton after their touchdown combination made the score in January 1991. / Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

