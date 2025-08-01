Dapper Josh Allen's helmet choice thrills Bills' fans at Blue & Red practice
Josh Allen claims he stays away from social media, for the most part, but the Buffalo Bills' star quarterback always seems to know exactly what the fans want.
And, he almost always delivers.
On Friday evening, Allen did it again at Highmark Stadium by taking the field donning a vintage red Bills' helmet that features the charging buffalo and a white face mask. It is the model that the Bills wore during the Super Bowl years, and fans have been clamoring for its return ever since the team foolishly abandoned it more than 20 years ago.
Last month, the team officially announced that it was bringing back the red helmet for what will be the final regular season finale in Highmark Stadium history. The Bills will wear the classics against the New York Jets in Week 18, but Allen provided a sneak preview during the August 1 practice.
Allen's choice of headware for the annual Blue & Red open practice has become an obsession amongst Bills Mafia. He has made a habit of showing off an alternative helmet that contrasts in color with the bland white lid that all other players are wearing.
In 2024, he modeled a helmet with black matte finish and red standing buffalo. One year earlier, it was an all-blue lid with the charging buffalo across the sides. He wore a red helmet in 2022, but it did not include the traditional striping.
Looking dapper on Friday evening, Allen wore white pants and a red alternate Bills' jersey. The colored jersey means the reigning NFL MVP is off limits when it comes to facing any sort of contact during the heightened practice atmosphere.
The Bills, who practiced on Thursday at St. John Fisher University, are off on Saturday. They'll return to their remote training camp location for an August 3 practice.
