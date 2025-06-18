Bills' offensive coordinator dishes on MVP, new wide receiver on Eric Wood podcast
Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator Joe Brady appeared on the Centered On Buffalo Podcast, hosted by former Bills center Eric Wood.
Brady talked about how the offense has looked this offseason, the addition of Elijah Moore to the receiver room, MVP Josh Allen, and why he's looking forward to the Bills appearing on Hard Knocks this summer.
First, Wood asked him how different this offseason has been now that he has a full year as OC under his belt. "I don't want to say you're ever comfortable, but there's a little better feel of who we have. Last year, it was a lot of new faces, a lot of people moving around. Guys moving to center, offensive line, receivers, everything was a little different, so we were just trying to get that all together. This year, we have some new parts, and you really gotta start over every single year, but you have a better understanding of who some of the guys are already," explained Brady.
The Bills have made several key additions on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, including the signings of Moore and Joshua Palmer, along with drafting Jackson Hawes, Chase Lundt, and Kaden Prather on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft. According to Brady, he gets some say in who Buffalo looks to add to their roster.
"I think one of the best things that we do here is that it's just such a collaborative approach. I've been places where personnel and coaches are completely in different realms, and that doesn't necessarily always work...It's a credit to [Brandon] Beane and credit to Sean [McDermott] and their philosophy...they're really wanting our mindset, our feedback. It's really easy, when we have a clear vision for how to utilize a guy, and they see him with the same value, that makes it a lot easier to [be] willing to spend the money on this guy."
Brady praised Moore specifically when Wood asked about one of Buffalo's newest players.
"I've been following Elijah since he was coming out of Ole Miss, obviously we're from the same area, so I've known a lot about him through him playing even going back in high school. What I'm so impressed with with him is his approach, his mindset. He doesn't talk, he's a dog that just wants to go out there, do his job...and he really just bought in to what we're asking to do, and usually guys get rewarded when they do that."
Wood jokingly asked if Allen gave Brady a gift after winning MVP at the NFL Honors.
"The biggest gift for me was him winning the MVP. We're not in a business of individual accolades. We want the team goals, and with team success comes the individual recognition. Seeing him on the stage, because I know how hard he works, and don't get me wrong, he would've much rather been playing a game the next day, but I know all that kinda went in to the grind, the work, the decisions, the week in and week out, the bumps, the bruises, the broken fingers and wrists, and everything that he goes through to get his body ready to go to play at such an elite level. He's done way more for me than I'll ever do for him. Seeing him win that award for our organization, for our team, for our offense, that was very rewarding for him and I just happened to be a part of it."
Brady explained that sometimes Allen thinks, "I might've made an elite play right there, and I might get highlighted for it, but I could've made it a lot easier. I could've just done this or I could've just slid the protection that way," which Brady claims are "the most fun people you coach, is when after a play they know what happened before you even have to talk to them about it," because Allen is "never satisfied."
As a former Pro Bowl center, Wood needed to ask about Brady's thoughts on the offensive line. "We might have the best player in the world, but you always go as your offensive line goes. The continuity and the communication and the growth, look I'm biased, but Aaron Kromer's the best in the game...when you have a veteran group like we have that has played a lot of football together, it allows you to put it in their hands, and man, it's a lot of fun."
Brady is excited for the opportunity to be showcased on "Hard Knocks", so that people have a better appreciation for the culture that has been built by Beane and McDermott. "I think one of the unique things about Buffalo is we are who we are. We don't try to act like people that we're not. We celebrate each other's personalities and individuality, and do it as a collective team. To me, you'd like to think that in a situation like this that no one's gonna have to change who they are in front of the cameras, because we already are an environment where you can have so much joy in just being yourself. I think it's a great opportunity for us to show who we are."
