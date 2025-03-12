WATCH: DE Joey Bosa apologizes to Bills' offensive line for injuring Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills signed ex-Los Angeles Charger Joey Bosa late Tuesday to a one-year contract worth a reported $12 million.
Now a Bill, Bosa has been terrorizing opposing quarterbacks since 2016 — a reality that the Buffalo's offensive line and MVP quarterback Josh Allen have experienced up close in personal.
“He's gotten to me a couple times in my career, " Allen said to reporterson Wednesday, "Looking forward to him coming in and making an impact on our defense,” Allen continued, a classic smirk perhaps a tip to the time Bosa caught heat from the Bills big men upfront after taking Allen down.
Going back to an AFC matchup in November of 2020 when Bosa, then in his prime for the Chargers, came off the edge against the Bills and wrapped up the young signal caller, twisting the "huge" Allen to the ground, injuring his ankle, ultimately sending Allen to the sideline.
Allen, tough as always, only sat out one play — a play on which Bosa sacked Bills then-backup quarterback, Matt Barkley. Allen and Barkley were just two of Bosa's 72 career sacks, good enough for second all-time for the Chargers, trailing only Leslie O'Neal at 105.5.
At 31 years old, Bosa is aging for an edge rusher and the injuries are piling up as he's missed 22 games the last three seasons. While some questioned the payday, Josh Allen and the men who protect him are certainly happy that Bosa will be chasing down Patrick Mahomes for the Bills' instead of coming after Allen himself.
