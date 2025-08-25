Bills' prized free agent projected to surpass ridiculously low sack total
Joey Bosa is a game-breaker whenever he steps on the field.
That's why the Buffalo Bills signed him to a one-year, $12.6 million deal in free agency in March. There are reasons to be pessimistic about the edge rusher's signing, but there's also reason to predict he'll put that to rest.
ESPN Bet has Bosa's total sack total set at 5.5, jsut a half sack more than his total in 14 games in 2024. However, ESPN's Seth Walder thinks him surpassing that total is likely to happen.
The five-time Pro Bowler is projected to record about seven sacks this season by ESPN, as his total is listed at 6.8. The projection likely takes into account his availability. He's only played in 28 out of 51 possible games in the last three seasons, in which he tallied 14 sacks. Walder also thinks the level of competition will play a role in it.
"Being on the Bills means a lot of situations in which trailing opponents will need to pass to catch up," wrote Walder. "Bosa will profit from that if he's healthy."
The Bills have the 10th-easiest schedule in the NFL, and such a schedule is a boon for the pass rushers who will go up against some very inexperienced quarterbacks.
The Bills' pass rush will be one of the more critical factors as they seek their first Super Bowl, and Bosa's health and production will likely spearhead it.
