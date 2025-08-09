Bills Central

Bills' Pro Bowl hog molly makes massive 54-spot leap in NFL Top 100

Dion Dawkins made his fourth straight Pro Bowl in 2024, and players are taking notice

Owen Klein

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins signs autographs before the Return of the Blue & Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025.
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins signs autographs before the Return of the Blue & Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
"The Shnowman", Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins, made his fourth straight Pro Bowl in 2024, and his fellow players have taken notice of his performance, as evidenced by his jump in the NFL Top 100.

The NFL's players voted Dawkins, who is entering his ninth season in the NFL, as the 42nd-best player in the league after he was voted as No. 96 in 2023, his first year on the list.

Dawkins played in all 16 of the Bills' meaningful regular-season games in 2024, and he allowed only three sacks all season long.

Pro Football Focus gave Dawkins a 72.9 overall grade and a 81.2 pass-blocking grade, the latter good for 16th among 140 qualified offensive tackles.

Dawkins will enter the first year of a three-year, $60 million contract extension he signed on March 11, 2024, so the pressure will be on him to continue performing at a high level.

Dawkins' performance will be ever-so critical for the Bills in their quest for their first Super Bowl, but the veteran doesn't think it's Lombardi Trophy or bust for Buffalo.

Dion Dawkins
Oct 20, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) enters the field before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Owen Klein
Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.

