Bills' Pro Bowl hog molly makes massive 54-spot leap in NFL Top 100
"The Shnowman", Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins, made his fourth straight Pro Bowl in 2024, and his fellow players have taken notice of his performance, as evidenced by his jump in the NFL Top 100.
The NFL's players voted Dawkins, who is entering his ninth season in the NFL, as the 42nd-best player in the league after he was voted as No. 96 in 2023, his first year on the list.
Dawkins played in all 16 of the Bills' meaningful regular-season games in 2024, and he allowed only three sacks all season long.
TRENDING: Bills' offensive coordinator gives harsh assessment of practices amidst absences
Pro Football Focus gave Dawkins a 72.9 overall grade and a 81.2 pass-blocking grade, the latter good for 16th among 140 qualified offensive tackles.
Dawkins will enter the first year of a three-year, $60 million contract extension he signed on March 11, 2024, so the pressure will be on him to continue performing at a high level.
Dawkins' performance will be ever-so critical for the Bills in their quest for their first Super Bowl, but the veteran doesn't think it's Lombardi Trophy or bust for Buffalo.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —