Heavy pressure for Bills and prized free agent in latest NFL power rankings
The Buffalo Bills are one of the handful of NFL teams that have a reasonable shot to make a run to the 2026 Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California. In the last ESPN power ranking before the season, they stayed put in a comfortable position.
The group of writers who collaborated on the ranking has the Bills at the No. 3 spot in the NFL, only behind the Chiefs and Eagles, the latter of which moved over the former for the top spot.
In the ranking, Alaina Getzenberg, the Bills' ESPN beat reporter, named a player under the most pressure on the team for the 2025 season, and it is a key free-agent acquisition.
MORE: 3 safeties Bills should pursue following Sunday’s defensive meltdown
Five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa, who signed a one-year, $12.6 million contract in the offseason, was named as said player by Getzenberg, and the biggest challenge for him will be staying on the field. He only played 28 games in the last three seasons due to his ailments.
"Bosa, 30, is on a bit of a prove-it deal," wrote Getzenberg. "If he can stay healthy and put together a strong season, a significant contract could await."
The contract part will be a nice bonus for Bosa if he can stay healthy and help bring the Bills their first Lombardi Trophy.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —