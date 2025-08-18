Bills Central

Heavy pressure for Bills and prized free agent in latest NFL power rankings

Bills stay put in Top 4 and veteran tagged with most pressure on

Owen Klein

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa runs a drill at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug.6, 2025.
Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa runs a drill at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug.6, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills are one of the handful of NFL teams that have a reasonable shot to make a run to the 2026 Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California. In the last ESPN power ranking before the season, they stayed put in a comfortable position.

The group of writers who collaborated on the ranking has the Bills at the No. 3 spot in the NFL, only behind the Chiefs and Eagles, the latter of which moved over the former for the top spot.

In the ranking, Alaina Getzenberg, the Bills' ESPN beat reporter, named a player under the most pressure on the team for the 2025 season, and it is a key free-agent acquisition.

Joey Bosa
Jul 23, 2025; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during training camp at St. John Fisher University. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa, who signed a one-year, $12.6 million contract in the offseason, was named as said player by Getzenberg, and the biggest challenge for him will be staying on the field. He only played 28 games in the last three seasons due to his ailments.

"Bosa, 30, is on a bit of a prove-it deal," wrote Getzenberg. "If he can stay healthy and put together a strong season, a significant contract could await."

The contract part will be a nice bonus for Bosa if he can stay healthy and help bring the Bills their first Lombardi Trophy.

Joey Bosa
Bills edge Joey Bosa signs autographs for fans during Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

