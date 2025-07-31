Bills' defensive coordinator advises injured rookie Max Hairston on next steps
Buffalo Bills' first-round pick Maxwell Hairston dodged disaster by being diagnosed with a right LCL sprain on Wednesday, an injury he suffered in Tuesday's training camp practice. It was a massive break for the Bills and their fans.
Given this promising status, Hairston could be ready for Week 1, but it'll be a grueling journey to get there. Before Thursday's practice, Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich evaluated what Hairston will have to do to be ready for the Bills' game against the Ravens on September 7.
"We've dealt with it over the years," said Babich, who referred to his time as the linebackers coach when Terrel Bernard missed the entire 2023 preseason. "We had a plan in place and we certainly have walkthroughs; we have things he can do during practice."
But things like that don't convert to game speed, and Babich knows that. "You can't simulate the physicality of the NFL, so, certainly gonna be an adjustment period there, but we'll have a plan."
Babich also explained the conversations he's had with Hairston since he suffered his injury. Just like the conversations he's had with many a player in Buffalo, there's one thing that's common among them, and it involves prospering in adversity, which Babich said is what the Bills strive to do.
"Don't let negative thoughts get to your head," Babich said. "It's how you stay positive. Take it minute by minute, day by day. Just worry about today. Worry about what we're doing right now."
In the meantime, Babich said fellow rookie Dorian Strong, who was chosen in the sixth round, will get more reps with Hairston out.
The Bills would like to have Hairston back to compete for a starting cornerback role across from Christian Benford, but he'll have his work cut out for him.
