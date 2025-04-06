Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld slay the NYC premiere of Sinners in style
Josh Allen has been living it up this offseason. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was seen golfing with Nick "Fat Perez" Stubbe, where he promised to dedicate his first touchdown celebration to his friend and YouTube star. He's also been spending plenty of time with his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld.
Last week, Allen was spotted at the Mexico premiere of her new film, Sinners. Now, the two were back together for the U.S. premiere, this time in New York City.
The movie premiered in the Big Apple, and then Allen and Steinfeld were seen arriving at an afterparty in style.
The film, which stars Steinfeld and Michael B. Jordan, will be released in theaters on April 18. It was directed by Ryan Coogler, who also worked with Jordan on Black Panther, Fruitville Station, and the Creed films.
Allen and Steinfeld were engaged in November of 2024. The 2024 NFL MVP was rumored to be dating Steinfeld for several months, but the two have recently become more public with their relationship.
