Josh Allen makes stealth appearance at fiancee Hailee Steinfeld's 'Sinners' premiere

Josh Allen is living his best life.

Randy Gurzi

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Josh Allen had quite the year in 2024. The Buffalo Bills quarterback won the NFL MVP following a fantastic campaign. He also had a huge milestone in his personal life, getting engaged to actress Hailee Steinfeld.

Now, he’s continuing to live it up as he was spotted in Mexico City for the premiere of Steinfeld’s new move ‘Sinners’.

Fans spotted Allen as he tried to quietly make his way through the crowds, which is tough to do when you’re 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds.

The film stars Steinfeld alongside Michael B. Jordan and will release on April 18, 2025.

Josh Allen on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Josh Allen on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Allen was the seventh overall pick in 2018 and developed into one of the best players in the league. He’s led the Bills to a record of 76-34 as a starter and has twice taken them to the AFC Championship Game.

This offseason, he signed a new contract worth $330 million over six years. As difficult as it is to believe, that was a team-friendly deal that helped the front office put more talent around their primary superstar.

Published
