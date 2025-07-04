Bills' QB Josh Allen goes before two major AFC rivals in NFL redraft
NFL Draft analyst Chad Reuter's seven-round NFL redraft featured 224 selections, a mix of young stars and proven veterans, with the goal to build a team designed to "win now."
The first player off the board was Buffalo Bills' QB Josh Allen.
Reuter writes, "The Titans take Allen first overall, hoping the reigning league MVP can be their answer at quarterback." Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson were the next two picks, with 18 of the top 20 selections ultimately being QBs.
Six other Bills were drafted in the exercise: Greg Rousseau, Dion Dawkins, James Cook, Christian Benford, Joey Bosa, and Ed Oliver. Spencer Brown, Matt Milano, and Terrel Bernard were notable "undrafted" players from Reuter's 224 picks.
Rousseau was taken with pick 99, the 12th edge rusher off the board. Reuter writes, "Rousseau re-upped with the Bills on a four-year extension this offseason, fitting the team's prototype at defensive end."
Dawkins was also taken in the fourth round, four picks later at 103. "Dawkins doesn't get the credit he deserves from casual fans for his efforts, but the eight-year starting left tackle has made the Pro Bowl four straight seasons," explains Reuter. Dawkins was the 10th OT drafted.
Cook was also the 10th off the board at his position, drafted in the fifth round with pick 143. Later in the round, Benford's fall finally ended after 13 CBs were drafted ahead of him. With pick 151, Reuter analyzed that he has "shown the tools to be a top-notch cover corner with the Bills."
Free-agent pickup Joey Bosa was taken in the sixth round with pick 182, ironically to the 49ers who roster his younger brother in real life. Oliver is selected with the next pick, the 19th DT off the board.
While the Bills did have seven players drafted (an average of one per round), six went in rounds 4-6, illustrating their lack of star players in place of quality role players, making it even more impressive that Allen can justifiably go first overall with less help around him than many other top QBs.
