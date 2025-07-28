Bills' Josh Allen talks Sean McDermott and what winning Lombardi Trophy would mean
Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott is entering his ninth season leading the Bills and has come under fire, mostly from the fans, because the Bills haven't made it to the Big Game yet. Fair or not, he is the coach, and that comes with pressure to reach the Super Bowl or potentially face the music from the fans and media.
The players feel differently, and it's been clear over the years that they love their head coach. During a recent interview with NFL Network insiders Michael Robinson and Tom Pelissero, quarterback Josh Allen was asked about McDermott and what it is that makes this season potentially different.
Allen responded, "Yeah, I mean, I think he really gives his players the freedom to be themselves." He added, "I think early on in my career, you know, being new head coach in this league, you know, wanting to kind of control things."
One thing that Allen said that was particularly interesting was referring to McDermott's propensity to not trust rookies. "he's learned over the course since I've been here of just like, you know what. Like we're drafting these guys. Let's let them be them. Right. Like we're drafting them for a reason. We brought them here for a reason. But the culture, the environment, the guys that they bring into this locker room, it's curated."
Later in the interview, Pelissero asked Allen what bringing a Lombardi would mean to Bills Mafia and himself.
RELATED: 3 Bills' wide receivers take turns making pretty practice plays with Josh Allen as QB
Allen said, "It continues to drive us, you know, internally, I want to do it, you know, for selfish reasons. But when you have everybody in the city, in Western New York, for that matter, and Bills Mafia across the globe rooting for you, it makes you play that much harder, it makes you train that much harder, and that's the only thing that's on my mind during camp."
Will this season end differently in 2025 than it has the last few seasons? The Bills have dominated the AFC East to the tune of five consecutive division titles and two AFC title game appearances in that time. If the Bills are to turn that corner this season, McDermott will have to rely on some rookies to make some plays and be serious contributors on both sides of the ball. At least for Allen, he believes McDermott has learned a few things. Maybe, just maybe, this is the Bills year.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —