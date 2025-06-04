Josh Allen, Khalil Shakir receive criminally low ranking of best QB-WR combos
Last year, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen's favorite wide receiver to target was Khalil Shakir, and their chemistry was as crystal clear.
Heading into 2024, Buffalo had a wide receiver room with questions surrounding how good they would be without Stefon Diggs there. Shakir stepped up to the plate and became the leading receiver on the team and Allen's most targeted receiver.
Despite the connection that Allen and Shakir had, it still doesn't rank among the top quarterback-wide receiver duos in the NFL.
PFF released their latest rankings as writer Trevor Sikkema ranked the top 32 QB-WR/TE duos in the NFL. Allen and Shakir were ranked low on the list as they only got to 18. Sikkema chalks it up to the Bills "everybody eats" matra for the reason for the dip.
"The Bills’ passing offense is more by committee, but Shakir seems to lead the group with the highest threat rate (target rate on routes run) and most targets in 2024. Though their average target depth as a duo is on the lower side, at 6.1 yards over the past two seasons, Allen and Shakir have ideal efficiency scores with the highest completion rate (83.6%) on this list and no turnover-worthy plays.
They have good numbers for what is asked of Shakir, but he only ever really plays in 11 personnel, so it’s hard to say they’re a top duo since their connection is more situational and scheme-dependent."
Allen targeted Shakir 100 times, as the two connected 76 times. Shakir added 821 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 15 games. Among NFL receivers who averaged at least 1.8 receptions per game, Shakir was ranked fifth in catch-to-target ratio, with 76 percent of his targets being caught.
RELATED: Josh Allen absent from post-wedding OTAs, but Bills still feel NFL MVP's presence
“One guy that specifically stuck out to me was Khalil," said cornerback Tre'Davious White after OTAs practice in Orchard Park. "Just his after catch, the way he attacked the ball and just not dropping anything, just hands of Velcro."
This duo is poised to last for a long time, as Allen and Shakir have secured contract extensions to remain with the Bills for at least four years. Even with the addition of Joshua Palmer to the receiver room and Keon Coleman entering his second season, Shakir is still expected to be the guy that Allen trusts the most.
Bills can expect more targets for Shakir and produce larger stat lines that should put him and Allen in the conversation next year for best quarterback-wide receiver duo in the league.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —