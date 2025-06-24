Bills' legend Stevie Johnson gives meaningful advice to Keon Coleman
Retired WR1 Stevie Johnson knows a thing or two about making one's way in the NFL as a young receiver for the Buffalo Bills. So, his recent comments about Keon Coleman hold a little more weight.
The three-time 1,000-yard receiver with the Bills spoke with News 4 Buffalo producer Justin Siejak recently to share his thoughts on what may help the former Florida State and Michigan State wide receiver as he prepares for his second season in Buffalo.
Johnson made a unique analogy in his advice. His push was for Coleman — a former standout basketball player who reminded everyone of his DI-level skills on the court in Damar Hamlin’s charity game — to bring the mentality back from his hoops days.
It’s a different way of looking at the game of football, but one that translates. Coleman’s game on the court is high-flying and consists of him using his athleticism on the fast break. He had moments of that during his rookie campaign, but not on a consistent enough level.
The pacing comment is something that makes the most sense for Coleman, especially for a receiver. At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, and running a 4.6 time in the 40-yard dash, the route Coleman runs is far different than the one Khalil Shakir, for example, runs.
Finding that pacing could take time, just like it did for Johnson. The Kentucky product totaled 12 catches for 112 yards and two scores over his first two seasons. But once he got his pacing down, he became the Bills’ WR1 in a time where they did not have many offensive pieces.
Fortunately for Coleman, he has the luxury of playing with a Buffalo offensive unit that is night and day from Johnson’s Bills’ tenure.
So if he is able to find that pacing in Year 2, he could be a factor in making sure Buffalo’s season isn’t ending before Super Bowl LX.
