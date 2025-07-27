Bills Central

Bills' Josh Allen offers words of support for James Cook in contract saga

This will continue to be a talking point all season long if the Bills and James Cook can't get an extension done soon. Regardless, Josh Allen has nothing but love for his running back

Ronnie Eastham

Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
One has to have some respect for James Cook, and how the running back is handling his contract situation with the Buffalo Bills.

The offseason didn't start well with public comments on social media about his demands, but since then, we haven't seen any cryptic comments, and he has fully participated in both mandatory mini-camp and training camp.

It's almost as if something clicked with him, and he decided his initial public tactic wasn't the right approach. He's showing up when he's supposed to, and putting in the work. Bills quarterback Josh Allen was asked about Cook during a recent interview following practice. "he is one of the best practicing players I've ever been around", said Allen.

Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook greets some Bills fans during practice.
Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook greets some Bills fans during practice. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Regarding the contract situation, Allen added, "I don't get to control anything about the off the field stuff, but god I frickin love that guy, he plays so hard, he plays the right way, he's very selfless, and an awesome human being."

There is little doubt that Cook will be ready to go once the season begins, but will the Bills run him into the ground with a ton of carries, knowing this may be his last season with the Bills, or will they continue to utilize him the same way they have during the previous two seasons?

If we're betting, odds are the Bills won't change their approach. One of the many reasons the Bills have been successful in retaining players and signing free agents is the way they treat their players.

Josh Allen keeps his eyes on target James Cook
Bills quarterback Josh Allen keeps his eyes on target James Cook who brakes into a crossing pattern during drills during day three of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Friday, July 25, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
Ronnie Eastham
RONNIE EASTHAM

Ronnie began covering the NFL and the Buffalo Bills three years ago, including content across outlets such as FanSided, Buffalo Rumblings podcasts, On SI and video content for Built In Buffalo.

