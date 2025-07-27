Bills' Josh Allen offers words of support for James Cook in contract saga
One has to have some respect for James Cook, and how the running back is handling his contract situation with the Buffalo Bills.
The offseason didn't start well with public comments on social media about his demands, but since then, we haven't seen any cryptic comments, and he has fully participated in both mandatory mini-camp and training camp.
It's almost as if something clicked with him, and he decided his initial public tactic wasn't the right approach. He's showing up when he's supposed to, and putting in the work. Bills quarterback Josh Allen was asked about Cook during a recent interview following practice. "he is one of the best practicing players I've ever been around", said Allen.
Regarding the contract situation, Allen added, "I don't get to control anything about the off the field stuff, but god I frickin love that guy, he plays so hard, he plays the right way, he's very selfless, and an awesome human being."
There is little doubt that Cook will be ready to go once the season begins, but will the Bills run him into the ground with a ton of carries, knowing this may be his last season with the Bills, or will they continue to utilize him the same way they have during the previous two seasons?
If we're betting, odds are the Bills won't change their approach. One of the many reasons the Bills have been successful in retaining players and signing free agents is the way they treat their players.
