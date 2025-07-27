Bills deem two offensive players ready for training camp practice
It'll be a slightly delayed start to training camp for Buffalo Bills' tight end Dawson Knox and wide receiver Laviska Shenault, but it will happen sooner rather than later.
With four practices in the books, the Bills officially removed Knox and Shenault from the non-football injury list. Now permitted to participate, the two offensive players will likely be on the field for Buffalo's July 28 practice at St. John Fisher University.
Knox was seen exercising off to the side during the Bills' July 27 session. He has been nursing a hamstring strain that occurred earlier this month.
"Dawson was training the other day and tweaked it. He knows his body," said general manager Brandon Beane as the Bills kicked off practice this past Wednesday. "He knows this offense. He knows this team. He and Josh have a great rapport together. Until he's back out there you always have some concern, but I feel that the medical team, and him, have a good idea of what it's gonna take. Hopefully, get him back out there sooner rather than later."
Knox has been the Bills' TE1 since his rookie season in 2019. He played more than 60 percent of offensive snaps last season and appears in line for a similar workload again in 2025.
With Knox returning, it's worth watching what the Bills do with tight end Matt Sokol, who joined the 90-man roster five days ago. The Bills released punter Jake Camarda to make room for the extra tight end, and they could decide to reverse course.
In addition to Knox and Dalton Kincaid, who are seemingly locked into the top two spots, the Bills have fifth-round rookie Jackson Hawes, Zach Davidson, undrafted rookie Keleki Latu and Sokol competing for the TE3 role.
The Bills signed Shenault to a low-risk free-agent contract this past March. The 2020 second-round draft pick's track record instantly makes him a candidate for kick return reps while providing quality depth on the wide receiving corps. He averaged 28.7 yards per return under the new kickoff rule in 2024.
Earlier this week, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott announced that Shenault was dealing with a lower leg injury and would be unavailable until further notice.
