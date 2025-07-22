Bills Central

Bills could deploy RB committee as James Cook's future hangs in balance

James Cook has one year left on his deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Jeremy Brener

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook takes a breather while the defensive line is on the field.
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook takes a breather while the defensive line is on the field. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills are entering training camp with uncertainty surrounding the running back position.

James Cook will lead the backfield, but he has just one year remaining on his contract and the Bills need to figure out what the future may look like without him.

NFL.com writer Bobby Kownack dove into the team's running back situation, which could feature less of Cook in the 2025 season.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"James Cook said he wants $15 million per year, which would tie him for the league’s third-highest-paid running back, but Bills general manager Brandon Beane said prior to the draft he doesn’t see a deal coming to fruition anytime soon," Kownack wrote.

"Cook, for his part, attended mandatory minicamp. Assuming he follows suit with training camp, it'll be interesting to see how Buffalo incorporates him in the backfield. He's certainly the lead back, but also in a contract year seeking an expensive extension. Buffalo has a powerful bowling-ball back in Ray Davis who complements Cook well, along with pass-catching threat Ty Johnson.

"Will the Bills adopt more of a committee approach, or run Cook ragged before letting him test the market? Perhaps a deal comes together in camp -- or tensions rise in the absence of one."

Cook's presence at mandatory minicamp is a sign that he will show up and work towards the Bills winning a Super Bowl.

The Bills then need to figure out if they are going to make Cook the featured back for 2025 like he was last season or if the team will adopt a committee approach to ensure Davis and Johnson get touches to prepare them for later down the line.

The Bills will soon figure that out when training camp practices start later this week.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook rushes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook rushes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

