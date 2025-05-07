Josh Allen's post-draft ranking amongst elite NFL QBs revealed
The most well-known hot take around the NFL is how elite a quarterback Buffalo Bills starter Josh Allen is.
Since entering the league in 2018, Allen has only led the Bills to one losing season, his rookie year. He's led the Bills to the playoffs, double-digit wins six consecutive years, and made the AFC Championship game twice.
There is much debate about where Allen lands among the top quarterbacks in the league, like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Jalen Hurts. After winning the NFL MVP award, Allen is starting to find himself at the top of those lists.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon ranked the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL after the 2025 draft. Gagnon put Allen at number one over the rest of the quarterbacks. Jackson came in second, Burrow at third, Mahomes at fourth, and Hurts rounded out the list at fifth.
Gagnon's decision was based on one thing: Allen has the "it" factor.
"Has that resulted in a Super Bowl win or appearance yet? No, but it still feels like it's only a matter of time for the 2024 MVP. "
"Allen has been consistently spectacular for half a decade. The Approximate Value metric at Pro Football Reference registers him as the most valuable player in the NFL since the start of 2020, and by a significant margin over Mahomes and Jackson."
"And while Jackson might be the more electric and prolific rusher, Allen actually has nearly twice as many career rushing touchdowns (65) as the Baltimore QB (33)."
"This could go either way. Admittedly, it's a toss-up between Allen and Jackson, who posted identical league-best QBRs of 77.3 as the NFL's two premier MVP candidates in 2024."
"Allen has just been a little more reliable overall and done a little more lately, but it's an open competition entering the 2025 campaign."
Allen has thrown for 26,434 yards and 195 touchdowns to 84 interceptions. He's added 4,142 rushing yards and 65 touchdowns in 111 career games. To add to his resume, Allen has three Pro Bowls, two second-team All-Pro selections, and the NFL MVP.
The only thing holding Allen back now is winning the Super Bowl which the Bills look to be lined up to do in 2025 if things go according to plan.
