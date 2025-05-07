Bills' Josh Allen projected to reclaim fantasy QB crown from 2x NFL MVP
There are three dual threat challengers on his heels, but the reigning NFL MVP is still No. 1 according to Sports Illustrated's fantasy football guru.
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen holds the QB1 spot on Michael Fabiano's freshly-generated position-by-position player rankings for 2025.
Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson stands second behind Allen in the fantasy hierarchy. Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts claimed the No. 3 ranking followed by reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels as QB4.
While the 28-year-old Allen edged Jackson, a fellow 2018 first-rounder, in the MVP voting, Jackson actually leapfrogged the Bills' QB1 for the No. 1 spot in the final 2024 NFL fantasy standings.
After finishing as the league's QB1 (according to PFF) with 385.6 fantasy points in 2023, Allen (385.0) was second to Jackson (411.4) in scoring last year. Allen, who has been no worse than QB2 any of the past five seasons, has accounted for 40+ touchdowns in each of the last five years.
In 2024, Allen recorded 28 touchdowns passes and 12 TD rushes. Removed from the game on multiple occasions with the Bills in control, Allen played 106 fewer offensive snaps than Jackson during the regular season.
Allen and Jackson will meet head-to-head this upcoming season at Highmark Stadium with the date to be determined. The NFL will unveil its 2025 schedule on Wednesday, May 14. While the Ravens handled the Bills in Baltimore during the regular season, the Bills posted a 27-25 win in the divisional round.
2025 SI Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
1 — Josh Allen, BUF
2 — Lamar Jackson, BAL
3 — Jalen Hurts, PHL
4 — Jayden Daniels, WAS
5 — Joe Burrow, CIN
