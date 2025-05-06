Bills’ AFC East rival atones for elite QB list omission, adds Josh Allen
Tyreek Hill may have slighted Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the past. But apparently, the reigning league MVP has earned the fellow All-Pro’s respect.
The Miami Dolphins’ star receiver has shared his thoughts on NFL QBs over the years. A take he shared about the top-five signal callers in the league going into the 2024 season resurfaced back in April.
Inexplicably, Allen was left off the list. But this time around, Hill rightfully placed Allen among the NFL’s elite.
In response to a fan question on Snapchat, “Cheetah” listed Allen, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, and Joe Burrow as the NFL’s top-five QBs. Hill made sure to add that the names he listed were in no particular order.
And while Allen’s addition seems like an obvious choice, the Dolphins wideout notably omitted a specific name: Miami starting QB Tua Tagovailoa.
In his list from 2024, Hill made sure to remain loyal. He added Mahomes, the QB he played with the most throughout his time with the Chiefs, as well as Tagovailoa, who he has played alongside for most of his tenure as a Dolphin.
Leaving out Tagovailoa could add fuel to an already turbulent offseason for Hill and rumors of him wanting out of Miami. If that is to happen, it’s safe to assume Allen and company would be just fine seeing Hill get out of dodge.
But also, after years of players not respecting Allen the way a perennial MVP candidate deserves, it’s good to see one of his peers giving him his flowers.
