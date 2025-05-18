Bills QB Josh Allen snubbed in top-10 passing yardage prediction for 2025 season
Josh Allen is coming off another fantastic season. He led the Buffalo Bills to a 13-4 record, taking the AFC East title for the fifth year in a row.
Allen was also named the league's MVP after throwing for 28 touchdown passes while running for another 12.
Buffalo's focus in 2025 will be on finally getting past the AFC Championship Game, but first, they have to secure their spot in the postseason. That shouldn't be a problem thanks to a favorable schedule — which should also help Allen as he attempts to repeat as MVP.
Despite the schedule being in his favor, however, ESPN's Mike Clay has Allen outside the top 10 passing yardage leaders in his season projection. Here's a look at who Clay has making the cut:
Joe Burrow, 4,111
Brock Purdy, 4,093
Tua Tagovailoa, 4,068
Matthew Stafford, 3,935
Patrick Mahomes, 3,903
C.J. Stroud, 3,885
Dak Prescott, 3,846
Geno Smith, 3,809
Jared Goff, 3,791
Trevor Lawrence, 3,774
Allen has just 3,504 yards in Clay's prediction, which feels rather low. In 2024, Allen finished with 3,731 yards, which was the first time since 2020 that he was under 4,000 yards.
Clay's numbers for quarterbacks seem low overall, and it's hard to see Allen outside of the top 10 with these statistics leading the way.
