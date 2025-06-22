Bills' James Cook insurance policy 'taking another step' thanks to full NFL offseason
Buffalo Bills' second-year running back Ray Davis is far from an average 25-year-old.
From becoming a "ward of the state" by the time he was 8 years old to rushing for 1,000+ yards at three different Division I colleges, he is a remarkable example of survival and triumph.
Serving as a rookie understudy to starter James Cook, Davis saw action in all 17 games last season. The 2024 fourth-round draft pick provided an effective change of pace to the tune of 631 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns.
Moving into Year 2, the benefit of a full NFL offseason should lead to a boost in effectiveness for Davis this fall.
“I think your second year playing football in the NFL, just going through the offseason is critical," said Bills' offensive coordinator Joe Brady during the final week of OTAs.
TRENDING: Why James Cook's contract controversy isn't really controversial for Bills
Davis certainly has a sturdy foundation to work with. When a minor foot injury made Cook unavailable for the Week 6 Monday Night Football game against the New York Jets, the rookie carried the load for the Bills in a 23-20 road win. Davis gained 152 yards on 23 touches, including a 42-yard field-flipping reception.
"For a guy like Ray, who is as conscientious as it gets and wants to be a perfectionist, it's been really good for him to kind of take a step back and kind of be able to evaluate how he played last year. Watch the tape and learn the running back position at a different level," said Brady.
RELATED: Brandon Beane's training camp expectation for Bills' RB James Cook
The Bills did not draft a running back nor did they make any significant addition to the position, choices that show faith in Davis and his mates. When it comes to Davis, in particular, it sounds as Brady has ambitious plans for sophomore within the offense.
"Ray just being having the off season to go through it has been really good and really unique," said Brady. "You can see him just kind of taking another step to his game, both in the run game and the pass game, which makes life exciting for me.”
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —