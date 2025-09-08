QB Josh Allen's NFL MVP odds skyrocket after Bills' remarkable effort vs. Ravens
We all know Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen can reach an MVP level of performance at any moment. Seeing all he did to open up the 2025 season, we should expect more of the same from the reigning league MVP.
Allen bested a former two-time MVP in Lamar Jackson in the Bills' comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens. After claiming the last two NFL MVPs, Allen and Jackson entered the 2025 campaign as the favorites to win the award again.
Jackson opened the season with the best odds to win MVP. But with Allen's otherworldly showing against Baltimore, there's a new favorite to claim the NFL's top individual honor.
Allen was excellent on so many levels in the win. He completed over 70% of his passes, totaled 424 yards, accounted for four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing), and only took one sack in the game. And there's also the fact that Allen engineered a comeback win for the ages that ranks among one of the biggest letdowns for John Harbaugh and the Ravens in a long list of them over the years.
It makes sense to see his odds jump so much considering the performance itself. But you also have to factor in that he did so against one of the most talented teams in all of football.
Additionally, Buffalo's schedule really lightens up from here. The Bills' next eight games are slated against teams that sit at 0-1 after Week 1. Next week, they visit the Jets, before hosting the Dolphins Saints and Patriots.
Allen has to like his chances with that litany of teams on the slate, and Vegas oddsmakers must feel similarly. There's a long season ahead, of course, but if he's able to build off of the effort against Baltimore and get off to a fast start, he may be well on his way to a second MVP award.
