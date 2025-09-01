US Open quarterfinalist Jessica Pegula feels Bills' fans everywhere around world
Buffalo Bills' fans are everywhere, even at major championship tennis tournaments.
Bills Mafia members could be heard loud and clear when U.S. Open quarterfinalist Jessica Pegula made her post-match remarks to the crowd on Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium as she heads into the second week of the annual Grand Slam event.
"Do we have any Bills' fans in here?" said Pegula, the No. 4 seed in the women's singles tournament, to a burst of audible cheers.
Pegula, the daughter of Bills' owners Terry and Kim, had just finished off her Round of 16 opponent Ann Li in a straight-sets victory that lasted only 54 minutes. Having won all eight sets contested thus far, the Bills' heiress will face unseeded Barbora Krejcikova in a September 2 quarterfinal match, likely with the crowd behind her again.
RELATED: Bills royalty Jessica Pegula disses Dolphins after Hard Rock Stadium tennis win
"There's so many Bills' fans when I come here," said Pegula. "I think it's so cool that I've been able to take football fans and bring them into the tennis world, because in Buffalo, there's not really a lot of tennis, so that's been really cool. Everyone kind of roots for me, so I feel like I'm basically part of the team, and part of Bills Mafia, even when I'm out here on the tennis court."
It's not just in New York, either. Pegula has encountered Buffalo fans during her travels around the globe.
RELATED: Jessica Pegula crashes out of Wimbledon despite stunning 'Duchess' look
"I swear every city I go to whether it's Australia, here, the Middle East, Europe, wherever, I always run into Bills' fans. It's really, really cool," said Pegula.
One day after U.S. Open women's competition concludes, the Bills will open their 2025 regular season against the Baltimore Ravens on September 7 at Highmark Stadium.
"I'm hoping we have a great season. That's all I can say," said Pegula.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —