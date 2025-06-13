Bills Central

Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld shares rare wedding photos of tuxedo, epic cake

Hailee Steinfeld shared a newsletter with behind-the-scenes photos from her marriage to Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.

Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. / Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was back at work for mandatory minicamp after getting married to actress Hailee Steinfeld.

The two had a quiet ceremony in California, which included several of Allen's teammates. While the two didn't say much about the event leading up to the wedding, Steinfeld has pulled the curtain back in her recent newsletter.

Steinfeld said she found herself stuck between wanting to share every detail while also keeping as much private as she can. In the end, she decided to unveil as much as she could in one newsletter.

"As you know, I’m always somewhere in between wanting to share every detail and wanting to keep them close to my heart. But Beau Society felt like the right place to share some of the love and magic that made up our wedding weekend, and we had so much fun putting a few of our favorite memories and photos together in this issue!" - Steinfeld via Beau Society

She continued to describe the evening, down to the dress code, and shared images of their wedding cake and a behind-the-scenes look at Josh Allen's tux.

"The dress code was ‘vibrant elegance.’ It felt like a garden party, so fun and an entirely different vibe than our wedding day, which was ‘all-black black tie’ and felt very classic and bold. Our signature drinks at the party were a ‘Brando Old Fashioned’ and a ‘Teenie Tiny Margarita.'"

It's a rare inside look at the personal life of Buffalo's favorite power couple.

To subscribe to Hailee Steinfeld's newsletter, go to BeauSociety.com.

