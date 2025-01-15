Josh Allen's sassy response to overblown QB matchup vs. Lamar Jackson
While the promotional materials are tabbing this week's divisional round matchup as a battle between NFL MVP-worthy quarterbacks, Buffalo Bills' superstar Josh Allen doesn't see it that way.
Instead, Allen is focused on preparing for the Baltimore Ravens' defense that limited Buffalo to 10 points in the Week 4 meeting on Sunday Night Football. Addressing reporters following Wednesday's practice in Orchard Park, the Bills' QB1 fielded a question about the hype surrounding the quarterbacks on opposite sides of the January 19 showdown at Highmark Stadium.
"In the history of football, I've never really played against another quarterback. I've played against their defense," quipped Allen. "Just taking it one day at a time. Trying to have a good week of practice. Controlling what I can control. It's attitude and effort."
Allen's attitude and effort have yielded amazing results thus far this season. The Bills, who clinched their fifth consecutive AFC East title back in Week 13, have scored at least 30 points on 13 occasions, including their wild-card win over the Denver Broncos.
While the Ravens handled the Bills early in the 2024 regular season, Buffalo has won the only prior postseason matchup between teams quarterbacked by Allen and Jackson. The Bills posted a 17-3 victory over the Ravens to clinch a spot in the 2020 AFC Championship Game.
Four years later, the two MVP front runners will meet again with a final four spot on the line.
"That's why you play this game, to be in moments like these," said Allen.
The Bills and the Ravens are set to kick off at 6:30 pm ET on Sunday in a game carried live by CBS.
