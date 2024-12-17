What Bills Josh Allen is doing differently this year that's yielding results
Jim Kelly came to Buffalo in 1986, two seasons after being drafted by the Bills. His arrival brought excitement to the fanbase they hadn't seen since the late 60s when Buffalo was part of the AFL. We know the history, the records and Super Bowl appearances. Kelly retired after the 1996 seasons, and the Bills began a two-decade search for the next great Bills quarterback. They found their guy in the 2018 NFL Draft, and while Josh Allen has been great for the last five seasons, there is something different about him this season.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated spoke with Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who had several remarks to share. Listening to McDermott discuss this team, feels different. When was the last time we saw him making snow angels at Highmark Stadium after a game? Based on his comments about Allen, it is evident that the change in Allen is infectious.
"And that, McDermott continues, is, and was, especially true with Allen, who’s embraced the leadership role he’s moved into as some of the Bills’ old cornerstone captains left the building in the offseason.
“It’s staying after to work with receivers for an extra five to 10 minutes to make sure they have the detail, the timing down, in order to execute at a high level in some of those moments,” McDermott says. “I mean, that's just one example I would say that happens during the week. And then just coming in a way of [being] ready to work. Again, I don’t want to sound like he hasn’t done this in the past, but there’s a difference.
"As a result, there’s a difference in these Bills too—because the group is more tightly knit, more focused and with an increasingly maniacal quarterback."
The 2024 NFL season is far from over, but these Bills are on a mission. As a fan and someone who covers the team, I sense the difference too. These guys are having fun again and enjoying the game they love. That love had seemingly disappeared over the previous couple of seasons, but these guys are all in this year.