'Spider-Verse' star Hailee Steinfeld hilariously disses Bills' rivals
Hailee Steinfeld knows enough about football to know where the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen stand in the AFC East division hierarchy.
The silver screen star, who is engaged to Bills' quarterback Josh Allen, talked a little ball during an online interview with Who What Wear. The fashion source shared a video of Steinfeld revealing a wide array of information in a game of "Truth or Wear."
In a segment that runs 9 minutes and 31 seconds, Steinfeld repeatedly spins a wheel that stops on one of three outcomes — Wear, Truth, Dare.
During a latter stage of the game, Steinfeld landed on a Dare that required the actress to "take our football IQ quiz" comprised of three questions.
Allen's fiancée smoothly answered Question 1 before firing shots at the Bills' rivals with her answer to Question 2.
"How many yards is a roughing the passer penalty? 15 yards," said Steinfeld reading the card aloud.
Next, she displayed a sense of humor while recognizing the Bills' divisional dominance in recent years.
"Name the four teams in the AFC East division," said Steinfeld. "You got the Buffalo Bills and the Bills' three sons."
Although her answer wasn't acceptable to the judges, the "Spiderverse" star wasn't incorrect. Buffalo has won five consecutive AFC East titles and Allen has a 26-6 record as a starter against division opponents since 2020, including playoff wins over the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.
Steinfeld, who garnered acclaim for her role in "True Grit" as a 13-year-old in 2010, followed up her haymaker by correctly answering Question 3.
"What is the Super Bowl trophy called? The Lombardi trophy," said Steinfeld.
The hope is Steinfeld's future husband, the reigning NFL MVP, can become the first quarterback to deliver a Lombardi to Western New York.
