Josh Allen teams up with Snickers for the weirdest collab ever
In case you weren't aware, Snickers is the Official Chocolate Sponsor of the NFL. They've also been partnering with reigning league MVP Josh Allen, who is the star of one of their latest ads.
Now, the Buffalo Bills quarterback is partnering with Snickers to bring fans one of the weirdest collaborations ever dreamed up.
Snickers has announced three new "Josh Allen Sauces," which will give fans three different barbecue flavors made with ingredients from the popular candy bar. These sauces will be available during halftime of 1:00 p.m. EST games, which is almost as strange as the flavors.
Snickers announced the three limited-edition sauces, which are Caramel Buffalo, Peanut Teriyaki, and Chocolate Barbecue flavors. Of the three, Peanut Teriyaki sounds the most traditional, while Chocolate Barbecue seems like something that's been attempted. Caramel Buffalo, however, just sounds made up.
While they might not be traditional flavors, the slogan claims they're "so good, you'll jump through the table."
Of course, Buffalo fans don't need excellent flavor to jump through tables. They'll happily do it simply to get fired up for Bills football.
