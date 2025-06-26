Bills' video promo potentially reveals free-agent WR addition's roster status
The Buffalo Bills have seemingly built a culture that prioritizes competition at every position on the roster.
Other than Josh Allen, arguably, no player's name is written in permanent ink atop the depth chart. That, however, doesn't mean all players face the same probability of winning spots.
Naturally, there will be those with some type of edge heading into their position competitions, and the Bills may be hinting that wide receiver Elijah Moore is one of those favored candidates.
After finishing out his rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns, the New York Jets' 2021 second-round draft pick signed a one-year prove-it contract to join the Bills and potentially fill the WR5 spot behind presumed roster locks Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer and Curtis Samuel.
By multiple accounts, Moore impressed teammates, coaches and media during voluntary OTAs and June minicamp. Although holdover Tyrell Shavers, free-agent addition Laviska Shenault and seventh-round rookie Kaden Prather will all take their swings at winning the roster spot, it appears that Moore has done enough o establish himself as the preseason favorite.
In what can be interpreted as hinting where Moore stands in the current WR pecking order, the Bills released a short promotional hype video on YouTube and the roster newcomer was one of the five wide receivers shown in the 44-second clip.
TRENDING: Former Bills' wide receiver deserves another chance in NFL after UFL success
The Everybody Eats 2.0 video starts with frontal shots of Shakir, Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid (in that order), and then the view switches to player name plates on the backs of Samuel, Moore, Coleman and Palmer. Next up, the screen displays facial views of running backs James Cook, Ray Davis and Ty Johnson.
It's noteworthy to see Moore included amongst the Bills' higher-profile offensive playmakers. The video editors could have only shown four different wide receivers along with the two tight ends and three running backs, and only few viewers probably would have even raised an eyebrow.
RELATED: Once highly-touted Elijah Moore 'noticed a lot' since Bills' OTAs began
Presumably, however, Buffalo sees a marketability with Moore given his popularity coming out of Ole Miss in 2021. The Bills also see the possibility of the player benefiting from a stable environment and finally reaching his full potential.
Of course, a lot can change between now and roster cutdown day, but Moore is in a good spot entering training camp.
For what it's worth, the Bills also saw a heated competition for the WR5 spot last summer. Although he did not last a full season, Marquez Valdes-Scantling won the role for Week 1 after he was one of five wide receivers, coincidentally (or potentially intentionally), included in a pre-training camp hype video.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —