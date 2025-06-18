Bills Central

Bills need to mold second-round draft pick into Josh Allen's top target

Josh Allen needs Keon Coleman to grow in the Buffalo Bills' offense.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman is going into his second season with the team.

The second-round pick out of Florida State played in 13 games during his rookie season, catching 29 passes for 556 yards and four touchdowns.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox thinks the Bills need to get Coleman more involved in the offense in the 2025 season.

"Head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Joe Brady, meanwhile, need to set up a plan for second-year receiver Keon Coleman. The 2024 second-round pick was expected to become Josh Allen's new go-to wideout, but his rookie numbers (556 yards, 4 TDs) left plenty to be desired," Knox wrote.

"It's imperative that the Bills figure out how to highlight Coleman's strengths and create a rapport between him and Allen."

The Bills took Coleman early in the draft last year hoping he would become Josh Allen's top target someday. The Bills lost Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Houston Texans, so getting a receiver to replace him was key.

Coleman may not have played as well as he could have in his rookie year, but 2025 offers a new opportunity for him to get into a rhythm for the Bills.

Coleman is getting ready for the team's training camp, which is set to begin in late July.

Published
