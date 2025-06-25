Bills Central

Bills predicted to make offense 'unstoppable' with trade for 2x Pro Bowl WR

A proposed trade idea gives the Buffalo Bills a much-needed deep threat

Nov 27, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) walks off the field after the Commanders' game against the Atlanta Falcons at FedExField.
Nov 27, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) walks off the field after the Commanders' game against the Atlanta Falcons at FedExField. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In the first year in the post-Stefon Diggs era, the Buffalo Bills had just one player eclipse 600 receiving yards despite their success on offense. Yet, they didn't go shopping for a high-end wide receiver this offseason to add a final piece to the puzzle — yet.

On Friday, Bleacher Report's Mitchel Milani reviewed potential trade packages for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, a two-time Pro Bowler who is in the final year of a three-year, $68 million contract he signed in July 2022.

Given the state of McLaurin's contract, it's easy to see why he would be frustrated, and any team that picks him up will be getting one of the best receivers in the NFL over the last six seasons.

The Ohio State product has been a consistent producer ever since he entered the league in 2019, notching at least 900 receiving yards every season while going over 1,000 in his last five despite playing with 11 different starting quarterbacks since his rookie year.

McLaurin had a career-high 13 touchdown receptions in 2024, and Milani highlighted his ability to make chunk plays, which McLaurin's career yards per reception of 13.9 suggests.

Sep 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs against Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during the second half at Ford Field. / Junfu Han-Imagn Images

"I think Terry McLaurin would be perfect for Josh Allen," said Milani. "He can get down the field and stretch the defense out. Having a player on the outside that can win down the field is gonna make the Bills pretty much an unstoppable offense."

The presence of a top-tier receiver like McLaurin would make everyone else's job on offense easier, especially fellow receivers Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman and tight end Dalton Kincaid, which Milani also noted.

Milani's prospective package includes a fifth-round pick going to Buffalo with McLaurin for former Commander Curtis Samuel and a first-rounder. It's a steep price to pay, but if the Bills can win the big game, one can say it'll be worth it.

The Bills added a lot of depth to the receiver room by signing Josh Palmer and Elijah Moore in free agency, which could make Samuel expendable. However, there's always room for an alpha dog in such a room, and McLaurin would help the Bills inch closer to finally winning their first Super Bowl.

Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.

