Bills Central

Key James Cook contract update as Bills' training camp approaches

Buffalo Bills' RB who scored 18 total TDs in 2024 expected to attend training camp

Owen Klein

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) throws the ball into the stands to celebrate scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Highmark Stadium.
Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) throws the ball into the stands to celebrate scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a career year in which he scored 18 total touchdowns in 2024, Buffalo Bills running back James Cook's desire for a new contract has arguably been the biggest storyline of the Bills' 2025 offseason. Traction seems to be gaining between Cook and the Bills' front office towards an agreement, though.

Amid an offseason in which extensions were handed out regularly to key players like cornerback Christian Benford, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and linebacker Terrel Bernard, Cook initially wasn't believed to be in a position for such a deal, according to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg.

Cook, who scored a career-high 18 total touchdowns in 2024 en route to his second Pro Bowl, participated in the three-day mandatory minicamp to put the initial controversy to bed.

RELATED: 'Door is open' for Bills and James Cook to hammer out new contract this summer

The second stage, however, is still to come, as the running back has high expectations set by those around him in both the front office and the coaching staff, as he does himself, as training camp approaches.

James Cook and Connor McGovern
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) celebrates with guard Connor McGovern (66) after rushing for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I'm here, I'm part of the team. I'm a leader, so I just got to practice and get a jump," said Cook, who also stated that the money was a key factor in getting him to minicamp.

"The thing he's got to concentrate is his whole game, the run and the pass," running backs coach Kelly Skipper told ESPN. "Being able to pass block because he can do it, you know what I mean? It's just how many times and just being ready and don't get caught off guard."

TRENDING: Bills' biggest 'offseason surprise' competing for expanded role in Year 2

General manager Brandon Beane expects Cook to be in attendance for training camp, as does the running back himself.

A contract for Cook, who's in the last year of his four-year rookie deal, would hypothetically alleviate a lot of the pressure those who follow the Bills have placed on the team this offseason, so it'll be intriguing to see how both sides navigate this ordeal.

James Cook
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook, carrying the ball, keeps low as teammate Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown blocks opening a spot for him during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Owen Klein
OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.

Home/News