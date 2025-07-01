Key James Cook contract update as Bills' training camp approaches
After a career year in which he scored 18 total touchdowns in 2024, Buffalo Bills running back James Cook's desire for a new contract has arguably been the biggest storyline of the Bills' 2025 offseason. Traction seems to be gaining between Cook and the Bills' front office towards an agreement, though.
Amid an offseason in which extensions were handed out regularly to key players like cornerback Christian Benford, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and linebacker Terrel Bernard, Cook initially wasn't believed to be in a position for such a deal, according to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg.
Cook, who scored a career-high 18 total touchdowns in 2024 en route to his second Pro Bowl, participated in the three-day mandatory minicamp to put the initial controversy to bed.
The second stage, however, is still to come, as the running back has high expectations set by those around him in both the front office and the coaching staff, as he does himself, as training camp approaches.
"I'm here, I'm part of the team. I'm a leader, so I just got to practice and get a jump," said Cook, who also stated that the money was a key factor in getting him to minicamp.
"The thing he's got to concentrate is his whole game, the run and the pass," running backs coach Kelly Skipper told ESPN. "Being able to pass block because he can do it, you know what I mean? It's just how many times and just being ready and don't get caught off guard."
General manager Brandon Beane expects Cook to be in attendance for training camp, as does the running back himself.
A contract for Cook, who's in the last year of his four-year rookie deal, would hypothetically alleviate a lot of the pressure those who follow the Bills have placed on the team this offseason, so it'll be intriguing to see how both sides navigate this ordeal.
