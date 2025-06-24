Bills' franchise first stands out on latest bold predictions list for 2025 NFL season
The Buffalo Bills have yet to win the Lombardi Trophy, but the 2025 season provides them with one of the best opportunities they've had in their 66-year history to do so, and Sporting News's Jarrett Bailey agrees.
Bailey wrote a list of 17 bold predictions for the Bills in the 2025 season on Tuesday, and the Bills getting over a hump in which they've failed to make it past the AFC Championship in the last five seasons is among them.
"They changed their team-building strategy this offseason, focusing heavily on the defensive side of the ball," wrote Bailey. "If they can get to Patrick Mahomes when they inevitably face each other again in the playoffs, then that will be the key ingredient to getting over the hump."
Buffalo went all out on the defensive line this offseason, signing five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa to a one-year, $12 million contract and using three of their first four picks on defensive linemen, among other moves. The Bills also bolstered the cornerback room with the returns of Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson and the drafting of Maxwell Hairston and Jordan Hancock with their first- and fifth-round selections, respectively.
If the Bills want to win the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California in February, they have to rattle the opposing quarterbacks they face in the postseason. This includes the Chiefs' Mahomes, against whom the Bills are 0-4 in the playoffs over the last five seasons.
Some of Bailey's other predictions include quarterback Josh Allen surpassing 50 total touchdowns and cornerback Christian Benford becoming an All-Pro, but one thing's for sure: The pressure will be on the Bills to win the big game for the first time.
