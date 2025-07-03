Bills Central

Fatherhood on docket for Bills' Pro Bowler in December

The Buffalo Bills' starting tight end is going to be a father, as his wife, Alexandra, announced that they're expecting a child in December.

Owen Klein

Bills Dawson Knox catches a pass and gets tackled by 49ers Renardo Green during second half action of their home game against the San Francisco 49ers in Orchard Park on Dec. 1, 2024.
Bills Dawson Knox catches a pass and gets tackled by 49ers Renardo Green during second half action of their home game against the San Francisco 49ers in Orchard Park on Dec. 1, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

During the offseason, the Buffalo Bills had one key offensive piece learn that they would have a child eventually, and now, a second such instance has come about.

Dawson Knox's wife, Alexandra, announced on Instagram on Thursday morning that she and the tight end are expecting their first child in December.

Dawson and Alexandra Knox married each other on June 30, 2024, and just over a year later, their first child is set to come towards the end of the 2025 season.

RELATED: Bills' fourth-quarter theme song made Josh Allen-Hailee Steinfeld wedding playlist

The 2022 Pro Bowler got engaged to his wife in November 2023, and in his Instagram announcement, he wrote, “When you know, you know … and it was only a matter of months before I realized that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this woman.” Early returns suggest that his statement is valid.

Dawson Knox and wife Alexandra
Dawson Knox and wife Alexandra / Instagram / @dawsonknox

If the baby is going to arrive as projected in December, the Bills will have three of their last six games at home, including matchups against the Bengals, Eagles and Jets during the last part of the final regular season of the old Highmark Stadium

TRENDING: Key James Cook contract update as Bills' training camp approaches

The Bills still have yet to win their first Super Bowl, so a victory in that game would be a cherry on top for the arrival of Dawson Knox's child.

Dawson Knox
Sep 8, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) carries the ball after a catch against the Arizona Cardinals in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Owen Klein
OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.

Home/News