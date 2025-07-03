Fatherhood on docket for Bills' Pro Bowler in December
During the offseason, the Buffalo Bills had one key offensive piece learn that they would have a child eventually, and now, a second such instance has come about.
Dawson Knox's wife, Alexandra, announced on Instagram on Thursday morning that she and the tight end are expecting their first child in December.
Dawson and Alexandra Knox married each other on June 30, 2024, and just over a year later, their first child is set to come towards the end of the 2025 season.
RELATED: Bills' fourth-quarter theme song made Josh Allen-Hailee Steinfeld wedding playlist
The 2022 Pro Bowler got engaged to his wife in November 2023, and in his Instagram announcement, he wrote, “When you know, you know … and it was only a matter of months before I realized that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this woman.” Early returns suggest that his statement is valid.
If the baby is going to arrive as projected in December, the Bills will have three of their last six games at home, including matchups against the Bengals, Eagles and Jets during the last part of the final regular season of the old Highmark Stadium
TRENDING: Key James Cook contract update as Bills' training camp approaches
The Bills still have yet to win their first Super Bowl, so a victory in that game would be a cherry on top for the arrival of Dawson Knox's child.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —