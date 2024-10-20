LOOK: Several Bills wear hilarious Josh Allen shirts ahead of Week 7 clash vs. Titans
Buffalo Bills home games are generally a fashionista’s dream, a grand display of 70,000 people wearing jerseys, Zubaz, condiments, or some combination of the three. Several members of the team got in on fashionable fun by wearing chic t-shirts to Highmark Stadium for Buffalo’s Week 7 clash with the Tennessee Titans, but they didn’t don the traditional red, white, and blue typically prevalent throughout the venue; they instead wore hilarious shirts boasting the face of quarterback Josh Allen.
The Buffalo News staff photographer Harry Scull started the fun by snapping an image of third-year offensive lineman Alec Anderson walking into the stadium wearing the incredible t-shirt. You can check out the image below:
The Bills themselves then shared an image of several players walking into the stadium wearing the shirt, a group celebration of Allen for his 100th career start.
The initial source of the humorous snapshot, which features Allen donning a pair of stylish sunglasses and a chain necklace, was former Bills wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s Instagram story. He posted a video of the iced-out quarterback at the start of the team’s 2024 training camp, with the hilarious clip quickly going viral and since resonating with fans.
The shirts worn by Buffalo players on Sunday were produced by Dreamathon, a brand that’s made specialty t-shirts for a bevy of NFL players over the past several years. Buffalo defensive end Von Miller has worn shirts produced by the company in the past, perhaps most memorably in 2022 when he and the rest of the Bills defense wore shirts celebrating then-defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.
If you want to join the Bills in adding this hysterical shirt to your wardrobe, it’s available on the Dreamathon website (though several fans have had difficulties in ordering from the brand in the past).
