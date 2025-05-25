6 big-name NFL stars you forgot played for the Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills have had some of the best players in the history of the game suit up for them. The story of the NFL can't be told without mentioning players such as Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith, or Andre Reed.
Their current roster has some players who could be mentioned among the greatest ever, led by 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen.
That said, the Bills have also brought in several big-name veterans as free agents. Many of them have panned out, but there are also a handful of big names that fans might have forgotten ever suited up for Buffalo. Let's check out six such players.
Shawne Merriman, EDGE (2011-2012)
The 12th overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft, Shawne Merriman, was one of the most feared pass rushers in the league throughout the first three seasons of his career. He recorded 39.5 sacks from 2005 through 2008 for the San Diego Chargers, but injuries derailed his promising career. He had just four sacks in his final three years with the team before being released.
Merriman was claimed on waivers by Buffalo, where he played his final two seasons. He suited up for just 15 games, recording 26 tackles and two sacks.
Terrelle Pryor, WR (2018)
Terrelle Pryor was quite the story early in his career. After starting as a quarterback for the Oakland Raiders, Pryor converted to wide receiver and had 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns.
He never replicated that success, bouncing around for the remainder of his career. Pryor's final season was in 2018 with the Bills. It was a forgettable stint as he played in just two games and had two receptions for 17 yards.
Percy Harvin, WR/KR (2015-2016)
A first-round pick out of Florida in 2009, Percy Harvin had all the tools to be a star. He burst onto the scene for the Minnesota Vikings, proving to be a weapon as a runner, receiver, and return man.
He was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2013, where he saw his production fall off a cliff. He had a brief stop with the New York Jets before spending his final two years in the league with the Bills. Harvin appeared in just seven games for Buffalo, recording 266 yards from scrimmage with one touchdown and 108 yards on kickoff returns.
Vince Young, QB (2012)
Once seen as the future face of the NFL, Vince Young went from the No. 3 overall pick with the Tennessee Titans in 2006 to a player who couldn't hold down a backup job. After five seasons in Tennessee and one with the Philadelphia Eagles, Young signed with Buffalo.
He was a part of their 2012 preseason roster but was released prior to the start of the season. While he technically never played in a real game for the Bills, he still spent time with them near the end of his career.
Reggie Bush, RB (2016)
Vince Young became a legend when he led Texas to a win over the powerhouse program at USC, led by Reggie Bush. Taken one pick ahead of Young, Bush never turned into the player he was expected to be.
He had some moments of brilliance, however, including a 1,000-yard campaign for the Miami Dolphins in 2011 and one for the Detroit Lions in 2013. His final season in the NFL, however, was wildly forgettable.
Bush played 13 games for the Bills in 2016, recording negative three yards, yet somehow managing one touchdown. He also had 90 yards on seven receptions and 103 on kick returns, but it was still an unceremonious end to his career.
Terrell Owens, WR (2009)
Terrell Owens was one of the most talented, yet controversial wide receivers of his time. He was unstoppable during his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers and then took the Philadelphia Eagles to another level. As great as he was on the field, he destroyed every locker room he entered.
That happened in Dallas as well, with the Cowboys releasing him in 2009 shortly after signing him to an extension. T.O. signed with the Bills and proved that he still had talent at 36 years of age.
Owens recorded 829 yards and five touchdowns on 55 receptions in his lone season in Buffalo. Overall, his time in Buffalo was forgettable, but he did record a career-high 98-yard touchdown that season.
He played just one more season after this, suiting up for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010. Owens wanted to continue playing, and probably would try and get on the field today if someone would give him the chance.
