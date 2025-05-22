The world might not be ready for Bills WR Keon Coleman on 'Hard Knocks'
Buffalo Bills fans are well aware of Keon Coleman's engaging personality.
The Florida State product stole the show during his predraft process, leaving reporters laughing whenever he was interviewed. That personality hasn't changed since arriving in Buffalo. Coleman has gotten attention for comparing quarterback Josh Allen to Jesus, all because he served fish for dinner and gave a hilarious take on the cold weather in Western New York.
MORE: NFL Network host compares Josh Allen to Oscar winner ahead of 'Hard Knocks'
Now, the rest of the world is going to get to see Coleman up close and personal with the Bills being featured on this season's edition of Hard Knocks. The acclaimed HBO series will follow the team throughout training camp and fans are eager to see what Coleman brings to the table.
Every year, someone emerges as a favorite on the show. Whether it was Rex Ryan and his foul mouth in 2010, or William Hayes giving his take on mermaids, fans often find themselves drawn to certain players for their colorful personalities.
This year, Coleman is sure to put his name down as one of the top stars in the hostory of the series.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —