Former Buffalo Bills' running back announces retirement from NFL for coaching gig
Former Buffalo Bills' running back Latavius Murray is calling it a career.
According to a video posted to Instagram, Murray announced he is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons in the league, one of which was spent with the Bills.
"They never saw a pro in me but 11 years later, I showed what a pro really looks like!" Murray wrote in a caption for the post.
Murray's one season in Buffalo came in 2023, when he carried the ball 79 times for 300 yards and four touchdowns while adding 17 receptions for another 119 yards over 16 games (four starts).
Murray won't be away from the field for long.
In a separate Instagram post from Murray, he revealed that he is becoming the running backs coach and run-game coordinator at Titusville High School in Florida. Murray was born in Titusville.
A former sixth-round pick of the Raiders, Murray defied the odds for a late-round draft pick and running back by having a long career.
Murray first turned heads late in 2014 when he had a strong finish to the season that included his first 100-yard performance.
He took the reins of the Raiders' backfield in 2015 and earned his first and only Pro Bowl nod after rushing for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns while adding 232 yards through the air.
Following his third and final season with the Raiders in 2016, Murray was well-traveled.
He appeared in games with the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos and Bills over the final seven years of his career. He did not play during the 2024 season.
While he didn't post gaudy numbers, Murray was a hard worker and was well-respected by his peers, no matter where he was.
We wish him the best in his future endeavors.
