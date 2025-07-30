Bills Central

Six and six has equaled zero for Buffalo Bills' Super Bowl title hopes

The Bills can set a franchise record for consecutive postseason appearances if they reach the playoffs in 2025. This current stretch has a familiar feel to it.

Russell Baxter

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during the first half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during the first half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills are knee deep in the hoopla. In other words, the club is in the midst of training camp. The team takes the field for its first preseason game of 2025 when they host the New York Giants on August 9.

Sean McDermott’s team has reached the postseason six consecutive years. That’s currently the second-longest active streak in the National Football League behind the Kansas City Chiefs (10).

If that half-dozen trips to the playoffs sounds familiar, it’s tied for the franchise record set from 1988-93 by Marv Levy’s Bills. That club would make a record four consecutive Super Bowl appearances, albeit without a victory.

Buffalo Bills made record 4 straight Super Bowl appearances in 1990s

There was a heartbreaking 20-19 loss to the New York Giants in Tampa (XXV), followed by lopsided losses to the Washington Redskins (37-24 in XXVI), and back-to-back setbacks to the Dallas Cowboys in XXVII (52-17) and XXVIII (30-13). For what it’s worth, Andy Reid’s Chiefs can match the Bills’ record of playing on Super Sunday this year if they manage to reach Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium.

Marv Levy
Aug 4, 2007; Canton, OH, USA; Marv Levy talks as he presents Thurman Thomas former Buffalo Bill from 1988 to 1999 during enshrinement ceremonies at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matthew Emmons- Imagn Images / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Levy’s team made five AFC title game appearances during that six-year stretch, losing to the Bengals in 1988 and then winning four in a row from 1990-93. On the other hand, today’s Bills have only reached the AFC Championship Game twice (2020 and 2024) and fell short both times. In four of the last six years, Buffalo has been eliminated by the Chiefs, including both of the conference title tilts.

So what exactly is the point? Well, it’s actually more of a question. Considering the franchise has still not hoisted a Lombardi Trophy, would either one of the team’s six-year postseason runs be considered successful? Reaching the Super Bowl is certainly an accomplishment, but the real prize continues to elude the Bills.

In 2024, McDermott’s club played a total of 20 games, finishing 15-5 overall. Quarterback Josh Allen was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player and the team turned over the ball a mere eight times in those 20 contests. Still, Buffalo came up short of reaching the Super Bowl, much less winning one.

Perhaps 2025 will finally be the franchise’s year. Or does the frustration of these past six seasons catch up with this team?

Josh Allen
Fans do their best to score an autograph from Bills quarterback Josh Allen as the players leave the field during day three of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Friday, July 25, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.

