Six and six has equaled zero for Buffalo Bills' Super Bowl title hopes
The Buffalo Bills are knee deep in the hoopla. In other words, the club is in the midst of training camp. The team takes the field for its first preseason game of 2025 when they host the New York Giants on August 9.
Sean McDermott’s team has reached the postseason six consecutive years. That’s currently the second-longest active streak in the National Football League behind the Kansas City Chiefs (10).
If that half-dozen trips to the playoffs sounds familiar, it’s tied for the franchise record set from 1988-93 by Marv Levy’s Bills. That club would make a record four consecutive Super Bowl appearances, albeit without a victory.
Buffalo Bills made record 4 straight Super Bowl appearances in 1990s
There was a heartbreaking 20-19 loss to the New York Giants in Tampa (XXV), followed by lopsided losses to the Washington Redskins (37-24 in XXVI), and back-to-back setbacks to the Dallas Cowboys in XXVII (52-17) and XXVIII (30-13). For what it’s worth, Andy Reid’s Chiefs can match the Bills’ record of playing on Super Sunday this year if they manage to reach Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium.
Levy’s team made five AFC title game appearances during that six-year stretch, losing to the Bengals in 1988 and then winning four in a row from 1990-93. On the other hand, today’s Bills have only reached the AFC Championship Game twice (2020 and 2024) and fell short both times. In four of the last six years, Buffalo has been eliminated by the Chiefs, including both of the conference title tilts.
RELATED: Bills avoid disaster with promising rookie CB's practice injury diagnosis
So what exactly is the point? Well, it’s actually more of a question. Considering the franchise has still not hoisted a Lombardi Trophy, would either one of the team’s six-year postseason runs be considered successful? Reaching the Super Bowl is certainly an accomplishment, but the real prize continues to elude the Bills.
In 2024, McDermott’s club played a total of 20 games, finishing 15-5 overall. Quarterback Josh Allen was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player and the team turned over the ball a mere eight times in those 20 contests. Still, Buffalo came up short of reaching the Super Bowl, much less winning one.
Perhaps 2025 will finally be the franchise’s year. Or does the frustration of these past six seasons catch up with this team?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —