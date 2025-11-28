Buffalo Bills' legend Steve Tasker thankfully shoots down holiday hoax

After a couple of surprising, beneficial results on Thanksgiving, the Buffalo Bills' playoff hopes aren't dead. And despite a weird holiday hoax, neither is Bills Mafia favorite Steve Tasker.

While the current Bills received help in their pursuit of a lofty AFC Wild Card berth with losses by co-AFC powers the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, their former Special Teams standout and Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist was busy putting out the strangest of fires.

On Thanksgiving night, a fake report emerged on Facebook that claimed Tasker had died. Bills Mafia, however, was quick to be skeptical of the story, pointing out a number of incorrect details such as his birth year being "1986" instead of the actual 1962. The hoax also proclaimed Tasker died at age 62. He is 63 and — according to Tasker himself — alive and well.

About 45 minutes the false report surfaced, Tasker went to his own social media, tagged the fake post and wrote for his caption: "I'm fine."

The bizarre report, which was shared by a page called 'Frozen Charge' on Facebook, claimed that 'his family' had announced his death. No such post could be found.

Tasker, who remains one of the most popular players in Bills' history, is still active with the team. He co-hosts a regular podcast and earlier this week appeared on The Sean McDermott Show to preview Sunday's crucial game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After making it to the semifinal round of voting eight times, Tasker is now up for enshrinement into the Hall of Fame in the seniors category. He played 12 seasons in Buffalo, making seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams as a special teams maven.

Steve Tasker | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

