Bills' legendary QB weighs in on James Cook's contract standoff

A peaceful day of golf in Batavia turns into one of questions for the Hall of Famer

Owen Klein

After hundreds of people took to their golf carts on Monday for the 38th Annual Jim Kelly Celebrity Classic in Batavia, what happened behind them may inspire them to be confident in James Cook's contract standoff.

Cook, the two-time Pro Bowl running back for the Buffalo Bills who's amid a contract hold-in, didn't play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Giants, putting pressure on both sides to get a deal done as the regular season approaches.

Kelly spoke to the media in the morning just as everyone teed off at the Terry Hills Golf Course, and showed that his confidence in a deal getting done between the two sides was not wavered.

"You gotta do what you gotta do," Kelly said of the situation. "I'm not saying where we're going, but I'm very confident, as long as our major key players stay healthy."

Cook tied for the NFL lead with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024, so even if that number regresses to the mean, that will still be a big blow for the Bills' high-powered offense, led by the MVP quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bills' second preseason game, a nationally televised matchup against the Bears in Chicago, will be another key point in the Cook saga, and Kelly's comments could be emphasized here.

Jim Kelly
Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Hall of Fame former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly before kickoff between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Bills at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

