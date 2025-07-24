Sean McDermott expounds on status of Bills' two suspended defensive linemen
The Buffalo Bills bolstered their defensive line this offseason, drafting three linemen in the first four rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft and signing three key veterans, but they'll be without two of the latter in the early parts of the season.
Before Wednesday's training camp practice in Rochester, head coach Sean McDermott went over the plan for the defensive line, which includes free-agent signings Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi, both of whom are suspended for the first six games of the season for PED use.
"It's gonna be a day-to-day type of deal managing that because there's probably gonna be some bumps and bruises that come up along the way," said McDermott. "If healthy enough, we're gonna be able to execute the plan that we have at the right time."
McDermott also said the Bills' depth on the defensive line will be challenged early in the season. The Bills have games against the Ravens and the Falcons, most notably, without the services of Hoecht and Ogunjobi, and McDermott emphasized the young guys will have to step up.
It won't just be rookies T.J. Sanders, Landon Jackson and Deone Walker, though. Five-time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa was signed to be a game-breaker, and the pressure will be on him to stay healthy and contribute in a big way as well.
Having everyone on the defensive line will be crucial for the Bills to make a deep playoff run in 2025 and reach the Super Bowl. They'll miss Hoecht and Ogunjobi early on, but McDermott is confident in his plan to get through that stretch.
